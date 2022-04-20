Netflix users in Russia are suing the streaming platform after it suspended service following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in March.

A law firm issued a class action lawsuit against Netflix, which has about 1 million subscribers in Russia. To put that in perspective, the streaming service has about 220 million subscribers globally, though that number is dwindling. The lawsuit insists that blocking the service violates the user’s rights, as they pay monthly for the service.

“Today, a law firm representing the interests of Netflix users filed a class action lawsuit against the American Netflix service with the Khamovnichesky district court of Moscow,” the law firm Chernyshov, Lukoyanov & Partners said in a statement, according to Reuters. “The reason for the lawsuit was a violation of Russian users’ rights due to Netflix’s unilateral refusal to provide services in Russia.” The firm is demanding compensation for the users who were blocked access to the site, despite the fact that they still pay their monthly subscription of 599-799 roubles a month, which comes to about $7.29-$9.68 in USD.

Netflix also stopped developing Russian-made shows after halting service over a month ago. The decision came after the service also refused to support Russian propaganda. The service has been in hot water lately for cracking down on password sharing and has lost a ton of subscribers over the last quarter. Maybe if they brought back Santa Clarita Diet they would be in better shape!