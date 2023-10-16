Pete Davidson’s SNL hosting gig happened nearly six months after it was originally scheduled. This also happened at a time when great global strife has reared its head, and he addressed the Israel-Hamas conflict with perspective that few people could manage. Pete concluded his cold-open address after revealing how his mother had “tried pretty much everything she can do to cheer me up” following his father’s death while battling the 9/11 Twin Towers fires. He relayed how she had accidentally shown him Eddie Murphy’s Delirious, and “the first time in a long time, I was laughing again.” He admitted, “I don’t understand that. I really don’t and I never will. But sometimes comedy is really the only way forward through tragedy.”

Pete then promised, “I’m gonna do what I’ve always done in the face of tragedy, and that’s try to be funny,” and he did not let the audience down.

Over the course of the program, Pete fueled audience laughter with Barbie parody skit. Before that happened, his monologue shifted immediately into stand-up comedy mode. He, too, is thinking about a certain dragon-filled HBO franchise, and so he let the world know how he first watched Game of Thrones in the worst way — while sitting next to his sister:

“I had no idea how sick everyone was. I thought it was like dragons and stuff and magic. Hardly any dragons. Lots of incest. Tons of incest. So much incest. You can leave the house come back incest’s still happening.”

His sister, however, was apparently thrilled with what she was seeing. You can see the reenactment of his response in the above video.