After the success of their Apple TV+ series The Afterparty, creators Phil Lord and Chris Miller are teaming up for another comedy, this time a western that is aptly titled, Western.

The series will be set in the 1800s and revolve around a young woman named Polly who travels west to meet her suitor, who turns out to be a teenage boy. Distraught, Polly aims to make the best of it and adapt to the unfamiliar town. It seems like a cross between New Girl and Westworld, presumably without robots.

Lord and Miller are teaming up with writer Michelle Morgan (writer of It Happened in L.A. and Girl Most Likely) to produce the show, which will stream on IMDb TV. Lord wrote and director Apple TV’s murder-mystery comedy The Afterparty starring Tiffany Haddish, Ilana Glazer, Ben Schwartz, Sam Richardson, and Dave Franco, which was recently renewed for a second season. The duo is also working on rebooting the 2002 adult animated comedy Clone High for HBO Max.

Western is the latest in a slew of shows that have been picked up by IMDv TV, an ad-supported streaming site that is backed by Amazon Prime. The service recently ordered Primo, a comedy series from The Good Place creator Mike Schur, and a new Bosch spinoff.