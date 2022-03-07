What’s Popular On Streaming Right Now

Multiple times per week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts and ratings) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10: (TIE) Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max series) Got room for What We Do In The Shadows but with pirates? Don’t mind if we do. Taika Waititi’s once again everywhere all at once, and in this series, he portrays the notorious Blackbeard, and this is a workplace comedy upon the high seas. It’s just weird enough that it works, and Blackbeard is actually quite tired of working. He’d rather retire because a life full of plundering is hard work, and meanwhile, Rhys Darby’s Stede Bonnet (Gentleman Pirate) wants to gentrify the whole ship, and there’s a mutiny afoot. It’s all completely ridiculous and entertaining to behold. 10: (TIE) Pam & Tommy (Hulu series) Get ready for the finale of this debauchery-filled real-life tale, a week after Lily James’ Pamela Anderson put on an Emmy-worthy deposition episode. Then come the discussions on who deserves the Emmy more, James and Sebastian or Jason Mantzoukas in the “voicing an animatronic penis” category. This series needed a tad more Nick Offerman, but at least we got to see some mullets on his head and that of a safe-hauling Seth Rogen.

9. The Power of the Dog (Netflix film) Sam Elliott is not a fan of this movie that will, nonetheless, scoop up some well-deserved Oscars in a few weeks. Benedict Cumberbatch is a sinister rancher with a past that he’d love to bury, and he’s lashing out while fueled by toxic masculinity. He terrorizes Kirsten Dunst’s character, and they both put in fine performances, along with likely awards coming on the technical side, as well as for director Jane Campion. 8. From (Epix series) If you were looking for another show like Lost (and can there be enough of them?), then you’ll want to give a look at this story about a seemingly innocuous town that traps its residents. Naturally, there are monsters in there, but this show favors the slow-burn approach while doling out secrets. Hopefully, this selection will receive more of a chance than Manifest (initially) did while unfolding its own story before premature cancellation (and subsequent) resurrection on streaming.

7. Severance (Apple TV+ series) What’s a work-life balance? Regardless of whether or not you know the answer to that question, you should at least spare a few of your non-working moments to click on this series from the mind of Ben Stiller. Adam Scott stars in a relatable role that turns all-too-unrelatable, and supporting turns come from Patricial Arquette and Christopher Walken. Get your Blue Steel on, guys. 6. Inventing Anna (Netflix limited series) The streaming realm has been chock full of Julia Garner lately (fist bump to Ozark‘s Ruth Langmore), and she puts on a most affected accent here while portraying Anna Delvey, the mega-grifting subject of Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine article. It gets surprisingly suspenseful around the 3/4 mark, so get ready to grip some metaphorical seat handles.

5. Euphoria (HBO series on HBO Max) The time has come to catch up on the devastating happenings of this past season, and no one on earth should have to endure high school phases like these. The musical selections will hopefully keep you from feeling too glum because there’s so much talent onboard, and there’s plenty of fuss (and Fez) to still be had about this show. 4. Snowfall: Season 5 (FX series) The legacy of John Singleton is alive and well as his brainchild continues with power games and big-crime clashes afresh. The Franklin family’s now poised to enjoy the realization of their dreams, but that doesn’t exactly happen here. Instead, the cocaine-associated death of Len Bias pretty much ruins everything, and the heat is on while the South Central LA surroundings of this story grown increasingly dangerous. The 1980s weren’t all fun and games.