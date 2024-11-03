Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

10. Teacup – Peacock series The spooky season has wound down with the conclusion of this James Wan-produced series that is inspired by Robert McCammon’s Bram Stoker Award-nominated Stinger book. As with The Substance (which is higher up on this list), there’s a gross-out factor to be had, but this is more straight-up horror that is aided by the presence of The Strangers‘ Scott Speedman. For now, we await word of additional seasons. 9. Territory – Netflix series You might have heard the debate on whether this is “the next Yellowstone.” Well, the Australian series takes place on within The Outback and involves fellow cattle barons and wealthy villains attempting to seize a family ranch, but that might be where the similarities end (at least for now). Surely, a second-season renewal is forthcoming for this Neo-Western show that instantly sped up the streaming charts and managed to beat Kurt Sutter’s (or what used to be Kurt Sutter’s) The Abandons to the small screen. FYI, Netflix also has American Primeval coming next year for Western fans, too.

8. Don’t Move – Netflix movie You surely have heard about “the man or the bear in a forest” question that periodically circles the Internet. That’s this movie in a nutshell. Also, Evil Dead franchise creator Sam Raimi produces, so you know this will be a sick watch. 7. Escape At Dannemora – Showtime series streaming on Netflix Netflix has done it again by reigniting interest for a long-off-the-airwaves series, but also, this limited series might help tide over those who are waiting for Ben Stiller’s Severance to return in January. The Stiller-directed Escape At Dannemora is based upon a real-life prison break of a pair of murderers, Richard Matt and David Sweat (portrayed by Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano), who happened to have help from a prison employee (Patricia Arquette) who also took special interest in both of these men.

6. The Penguin – Max series Colin Farrell has made it known, repeatedly, that he doesn’t enjoy the extensive prosthetics involved with portraying Oswald Cobblepot, but it sure sounds like he’ll receive an offer that he can’t refuse, so to speak, to do it again. Cristin Milioti did, however, appear to be having the time of her life as an antagonist. Her Sofia Falcone stole more than a few episodes, and although comic-book series have been more miss-than-hit over the past few years, this selection brought back appeal for Gotham around the same time that Joker 2 attempted to put a fork in it for good. 5. Woman Of The Hour – Netflix film It’s tough for Anna Kendrick to look authentically “1970s,” but that’s the only minus of this entire film, which she directs like the pro that she is. Likewise, Daniel Zovatto damn well does his part by owning every moment on the screen as serial killer Rodney Alcala. This film already ranks high (with some admitted recency bias) on our list of top true-crime TV shows and movies, and a breakthrough performance comes from Autumn Best as a drifter whose story leads to both frightfulness and resolution. No matter how you feel going into this movie, you’ll leave while knowing exactly why women cannot afford to not be cautious while simply living their lives.

4. Lioness – Paramount+ series One of several Taylor Sheridan stories/sequel seasons is on the way back to screens in what happens to be one of many current Nicole Kidman streaming shows (and she ain’t done yet). Zoe Saldana, however, is most front and center in this series about a secret CIA program that is inspired by upon the real-life Marine Corps all-women Lioness program, and Saldana’s Joe, who is tasked with infiltrating terror cells and helping to dismantle them at the source. This season, the CIA moves to “infiltrate a previously unknown threat,” according to Paramount, but Joe is now faced with regret for “the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program.” 3. The Lincoln Lawyer – Netflix series Oh Mickey Haller, you’ve really found yourself in a jam this time. The good news is that Manuel Garcia-Rulfo has now officially eclipsed Matthew McConaughey’s turn on the infamous backseat attorney from Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name. The bad news is that the audience will have to wait for a resolution on that cliffhanger ending. However, the sixth The Lincoln Lawyer book will fill in some blanks if you cannot wait to find out what’s next, but Netflix has plenty more bingeworthy shows where this came from to keep you otherwise happy while clicking.