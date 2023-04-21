It seems like most celebrities have their own travel show these days, but Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Happiness has an undeniably great hook. After The Office and a slew of other successes, you’d think that Rainn Wilson would be happy, but he’s not. Not only does he have an anxiety disorder, he’s stuck looking for that something that a lot of us are trying to find. A missing piece. A remedy. A key to unlocking the joyful part of our brain.

And he’s gone looking for it. Even if it’s in frozen water.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Host and intrepid traveler Rainn Wilson traverse the globe searching for the secrets to the happiest societies on earth. Based on Eric Weiner’s New York Times bestselling book, “The Geography of Bliss: One Grump’s Search for the Happiest Places in the World,” Rainn will explore some of the happiest and least happy places on earth from Iceland to Qatar to Ghana, and in a profound, humorous, and experiential way that unpacks the science of happiness.”

Like most of the great travel shows, Geography of Happiness looks to focus on the human factor, anchored by the all-too-relatable goal of being more content. Part of it means Wilson breaking out of his comfort zone, learning to shed what’s holding him back, and appreciating what he’s already got. Maybe seeking happiness is the first step to having it. Or maybe it’s in Ghana. Maybe we’ve all gotta just visit Ghana.

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss hits Peacock May 18th.