Red Table Talk, the Emmy-winning Facebook Watch talk show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, returns this week. But when it does, there’s a sizable elephant lurking the room: Jada’s participation in the most scandalous event in Oscars history. It’s only been about three weeks since Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock over a joke he made about her. But you’d never know it from the new season’s trailer.

It’s a star-studded affair, featuring guests like Janelle Monaé, Kim Basinger, one of the victims of the “Tinder Swindler,” and more, all coming in for heavy, emotional discussions. What’s missing is any reference to the incident that got a member of the family banned from the ceremony for a decade. Instead, it’s business as usual.

That makes sense: Insiders tell Variety that the new episodes were filmed before this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, which changed the Smith family in more ways than one. (At least Will got an Academy Award out of it.) Besides, Jada, Willow, and Adrienne shouldn’t have to answer for something none of them did. Still, seeing an ad that doesn’t address one of the still newish year’s biggest stories can’t help but seem a bit awkward.

Red Table Talk begins its new season on Wednesday, April 20. You can watch the trailer on Facebook Watch.

