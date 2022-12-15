Reese Witherspoon has been dominating dramas for a while now, primarily with Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere, and The Morning Show. According to Deadline, she’ll get a chance to spread her comedic wings and soar once again as the star of All Stars, a forthcoming Prime Video series about a former cheerleader teaching the sport to girls in a coastal town in England. The concept caused a robust bidding war which resulted in Amazon buying two full seasons outright, straight to series.

Comedy veteran Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) is at the helm, acting as showrunner, writer, and director for half the episode while Witherspoon is also executive producing alongside Hello Sunshine collaborator Lauren Neustadter.

Their benevolent cheertatorship is just revving up, but we’ll get a chance to see how funny Brosh McKenna and Witherspoon can be together because they have a rom-com hitting theaters February 2023. Your Place or Mine stars Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher as best friends who get even more entangled when she goes after a dream job, and he signs up to take care of her teenage son.

Witherspoon can nab all the Emmys she wants — a return to this kind of unfussy comedy is really exciting. Not less because it sounds like Prime Video really wants their own Witherspoon-led version of Ted Lasso, and because Brosh McKenna is gold. Plus, it’ll give Witherspoon a chance at winning a bunch of awards without having to swim in the shark-infested waters of private school parents or morning news programs.

(via Deadline)