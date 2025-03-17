Nearly four years after Regé-Jean Page departed from Bridgerton, he still fields questions on whether Simon “The Duke” Basset could resurface. Of course, Page famously left the smash Netflix series after the first season to pursue a movie career (Dungeons & Dragons, The Gray Man, and Black Bag, currently in theaters), a move that initially left fans outraged, although they were actually just fine with a slightly less sexy second season. All three existing seasons are still sitting in Netflix’s Top 10 Seasons Of All Time list, so clearly, the decision didn’t hurt any involved parties.
As time wore forth, Page’s responses on his departure began by calling the role “a pleasure and a privilege” and moved into reminding people that The Duke was actually “horrific” and “a Regency f*ckboy” before his redemption arc. Still, Page is currently doing press for Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag, so the question has come up regarding the fourth season and beyond.
Will Regé-Jean Page Ever Return To Bridgerton?
Negative. As Page told Entertainment Tonight, “It’s not something I’ve thought about very much.” Still, he is “very happy to support everyone who’s in the show,” and he is “super happy” that “everyone’s finding fantastic success but with the show and personal projects.” Moving right along? Yup.
Bridgerton‘s fourth season will likely return in 2026. The show’s new romantic focus will be upon “bohemian” sibling Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and his courtship with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). The fourth season description includes the following:
Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down. That is, until an enthralling woman captures Benedict’s attention at Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball. While Benedict knows his love interest as only the Lady in Silver, she’s actually Sophie, a resourceful maid with her own secrets and dreams.
The ensemble cast of returning characters includes former focus couples Anthony and Kate (Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley) and Colin and Penelope (Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan). As for The Duke and his crusty blankets, those memories will last forever.