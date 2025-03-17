Nearly four years after Regé-Jean Page departed from Bridgerton, he still fields questions on whether Simon “The Duke” Basset could resurface. Of course, Page famously left the smash Netflix series after the first season to pursue a movie career (Dungeons & Dragons, The Gray Man, and Black Bag, currently in theaters), a move that initially left fans outraged, although they were actually just fine with a slightly less sexy second season. All three existing seasons are still sitting in Netflix’s Top 10 Seasons Of All Time list, so clearly, the decision didn’t hurt any involved parties.

As time wore forth, Page’s responses on his departure began by calling the role “a pleasure and a privilege” and moved into reminding people that The Duke was actually “horrific” and “a Regency f*ckboy” before his redemption arc. Still, Page is currently doing press for Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag, so the question has come up regarding the fourth season and beyond.