Regé-Jean Page Won’t Appear In Season 2 Of ‘Bridgerton’ And Fans Are Outraged

Regé-Jean Page was the breakout star of Bridgerton, the steamy Shonda Rhimes Netflix drama that got a lot of people talking back in December. The show’s sex scenes were all over the place for a while, and Page was one of the main reasons. But the relationship with The Duke and Daphne Bridgerton, while full of lust and romance, will apparently continue off-screen as the show reaches a second season.

The show’s Twitter account announced on Friday that Page will not be part of Season 2, doing so by sharing a letter from Bridgerton‘s narrator and resident gossip.

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the message said. ““We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

In some ways, the move makes sense as (spoilers incoming) his storyline ends fairly happy after the first season. There’s bound to be far less drama between the couple now that they’re happily with child, and filming the show itself is going to be a challenge moving forward for anyone involved. It seems that his wife will help the family here, but The Duke officially has business elsewhere.

Page shared the news on Friday, saying it was an honor to play the role but admitting that he’s not taking part in Season 2.

But his reaction was more, well, measured than everyone else’s. Fans basically freaked out that they won’t get to see Page, you know, act and maybe smolder a bit more for the camera while wearing historically accurate garb.

Even Kim Kardashian freaked out.

Not everyone was so glum, though.

Considering his run on the first season put him in the James Bond rumor mill and got him a gig hosting SNL, it does seem like the future is bright for Page. Which is good news, but Bridgerton fans are still going to need some time to mourn.

