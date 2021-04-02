Regé-Jean Page was the breakout star of Bridgerton, the steamy Shonda Rhimes Netflix drama that got a lot of people talking back in December. The show’s sex scenes were all over the place for a while, and Page was one of the main reasons. But the relationship with The Duke and Daphne Bridgerton, while full of lust and romance, will apparently continue off-screen as the show reaches a second season.

The show’s Twitter account announced on Friday that Page will not be part of Season 2, doing so by sharing a letter from Bridgerton‘s narrator and resident gossip.

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the message said. ““We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

In some ways, the move makes sense as (spoilers incoming) his storyline ends fairly happy after the first season. There’s bound to be far less drama between the couple now that they’re happily with child, and filming the show itself is going to be a challenge moving forward for anyone involved. It seems that his wife will help the family here, but The Duke officially has business elsewhere.

Page shared the news on Friday, saying it was an honor to play the role but admitting that he’s not taking part in Season 2.

Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family – on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans – the love is real and will just keep growing ❤️💫 https://t.co/YBk4RvKNpx — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 2, 2021

But his reaction was more, well, measured than everyone else’s. Fans basically freaked out that they won’t get to see Page, you know, act and maybe smolder a bit more for the camera while wearing historically accurate garb.

Regé-Jean Page after making us all fall in love with #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/Rc4VhHWdwD — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) April 2, 2021

Women trying to process that Regé-Jean Page wont be in season 2 of #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/76YZRZ7JDW — S.B. (@theSheenaB) April 2, 2021

If Regé-Jean Page is not in coming back then what is the point? What is the point of season 2? Ain't nobody trying to see Anthony. #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/X0rUWpHtWL — Iamrootingforeveryoneblack (@OpinionatedQue2) April 2, 2021

After finding out that Rege-Jean Page isn't returning for season 2 #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/GBNfu6l8VY — MelanatedMermaid🧜🏾‍♀️ (@purple_byobow) April 2, 2021

goodbye to rege-jean page who will no longer be appearing in bridgerton, we (mostly me) will miss you 🥺😭pic.twitter.com/1YTTy4lHI3 — agapé, like the love (@agapethamar) April 2, 2021

Even Kim Kardashian freaked out.

Kim Kardashian’s reaction to Bridgerton announcing that Regé-Jean Page isn’t returning to Bridgerton is, well, all of us. pic.twitter.com/SsUJrX0M3t — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) April 2, 2021

Not everyone was so glum, though.

it makes perfect sense to me that regé-jean page is leaving bridgerton…to become one of the biggest stars on the planet in the next five years — rachel syme (@rachsyme) April 2, 2021

Considering his run on the first season put him in the James Bond rumor mill and got him a gig hosting SNL, it does seem like the future is bright for Page. Which is good news, but Bridgerton fans are still going to need some time to mourn.