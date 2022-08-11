Rick and Morty are back and they are, for once in their lives, doing something that every other man in the universe does: podcasting!

Rick and Morty, the beloved (and in some cases, too beloved) Adult Swim animated series from creator Dan Harmon returns for a sixth season premieres next month, and there’s a new trailer just in time for its triumphant return.

The trailer is, in its own unique Rick and Morty way, vaguer than a Better Call Saul teaser. In only 1:45 seconds, we see many very Rick and Morty which include Rick trying to vanish his entire family from reality which he insists is not dying, a small group of alien terrorists, Die Hard references, and more.

Instead of focusing on the beloved, toxic grandfather/grandson dynamic that people love about the show, the fifth season of Rick and Morty which aired last year focused on different versions of the characters in the multiverse. But the season six trailer indicates that in season six, things will be back to normal (or as normal as possible as they can be for Rick and Morty and company). At the end of the trailer, we see Rick and Morty podcasting together which would probably be a more interesting podcast than most podcasts out there these days.

Season six of Ricky and Morty begins Sunday, September 4 at 11 pm on Adult Swim.