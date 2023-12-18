When (And Where) Can You Stream ‘Rick And Morty’ Season 7?

Rick and Morty Season 7 is heading to streaming very soon. The Adult Swim series just aired its season finale over the weekend, and according to Collider, the latest season of the time-traveling weirdos will hit Max on January 22.

Season 7 brought about some significant changes for Rick and Morty. Following the departure of Justin Roiland, who is currently facing several allegations of sexual misconduct, the two leads required a recast. Voice-acting upstarts Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden took over the roles of Rick and Morty, respectively, after a massive talent search for the hit animated series. The two were welcomed warmly by fans after they surprisingly melded perfectly into the parts. You can barely tell that Roiland was gone.

Meanwhile, Season 7 moved the story forward by having Rick finally confront his past and chase down an alternate version of himself that committed a heinous crime that has haunted Rick for years. That creative decision led to a wild and shocking finale whose events we won’t spoil.

As for when Rick and Morty Season 8 will come out, that’s going to be a bit, but not incredibly long compared to past gaps between seasons. Showrunner Scott Marder recently told Comic Book that Season 8 will arrive in late 2024 at the earliest. So fans are looking at a year wait, which isn’t too bad.

Rick and Morty Season 7 starts streaming January 22 on Max.

(Via Collider)