Heading into the Rick and Morty Season 7 premiere, Adult Swim confirmed that the title characters would be recast after original voice actor Justin Roiland was fired from the show following a series of disturbing allegations. With only a few weeks go until the new episodes drop, Adult Swim has kept the new voices under wraps — until now.

Thanks to the release of the new Season 7 trailer, Rick and Morty fans can finally hear how the characters sound without Roiland, and it’s pretty darn close. In fact, we had trouble noticing any changes at all. As for who’s behind the new Rick and Morty voices, Adult Swim still isn’t saying. However, an insider has confirmed that the two characters are now voiced by separate actors instead of one, which was the case with Roiland.

“We want the show to speak for itself,” an Adult Swim source told The Hollywood Reporter. “We believe in the strength of the season and our new voices and we want to preserve the viewing experience for fans.”

Here’s the official synopsis for the new season:

Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. Rick and Morty, 100 years! Or at least until season 10!

Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres October 10 on Adult Swim.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)