Rick and Morty returned for its seventh season this month, though a lot has changed since season six. After co-creator Justin Roiland was fired from the animated series, a new crew of voice actors took over, with many fans wondering if they would sound as good. Spoiler: they sound almost exactly the same. So everyone can just relax now and enjoy the show.

As of right now, the only way to re-watch new episodes of Rick and Morty is if you buy them or stream them on the Adult Swim app. But it won’t be that way forever: past seasons are all on Hulu and Max, meaning the seventh will also end up there soon and you’ll be able to hear Hugh Jackman play … Hugh Jackman. What did we expect, really?

Using high-tech deduction skills (looking at their past release dates) the seventh season will be available to stream on Hulu and Max sometime in May 2024. Season six aired in December 2022 and hit streaming in May 2023, so we can assume it will be about the same amount of time in between.

The good news is that the series was already renewed for an eighth season, so we’ll probably be doing the same exact thing next year. Consistency is key here.

