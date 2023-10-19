After months of secrecy, Rick and Morty finally unveiled the new voices for the show’s titular characters after original voice actor Justin Roiland was ousted following a series of sexual assault allegations. The Season 7 premiere revealed that animation newcomers Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden took over the voices of Rick and Morty, respectively. So far, the reception to the voice change has been overwhelmingly positive. The Season 7 trailer went over like gangbusters with Rick and Morty fans after hearing Cardoni and Belden for the first time. Obviously, the high-profile casting has put a spotlight on the two actors, so here’s where you can catch some of their previous work:

Ian Cardoni According to IMDb, Cardoni has mostly appeared in bit roles in comedy films like Grown Ups and Clear History as well as a Doctor Who comedy short with Hugh Grant. He also served as the “Jack Sparrow Narrator” for both WrestleMania 36 and 37. Harry Belden As for Belden, he most recently appeared in Season 3 Episode 5 of Joe Pera Talks with You and the TV movie, Christmas Again. He also appeared in Season 5 Episode 11 of Chicago Med and Season 1 Episode 2 of Presumed Innocent.