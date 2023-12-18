When Does ‘Rick And Morty’ Season 8 Come Out?

Rick and Morty season seven kicked off with new voices for the title characters, and ended with… well, we won’t ruin the season finale. You can watch the episode on Adult Swim’s website, but safe to say, the animated series is returning for another season — and many more after it.

While season eight doesn’t have a premiere date yet (expect late 2024 at the earliest), showrunner Scott Marder teased the show’s 10-season plan.

“I can tell you we’re in the middle of writing season nine,” he told Comic Book. “I can tell you that we’ve already got a couple ideas for Season 10 that are already kind of pinned. There is a full plan for a full 10 season saga. So if people are on board with what we’ve been doing the past couple seasons, we’re intending to give them more of that. But there are certainly arcs and cool things and big surprises in store.”

After co-creator Justin Roiland was fired from the Adult Swim series, Rick and Morty are now voiced by Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden. “It’s been super surreal waking up every day,” Belden said about getting the gig. “For the first month, I genuinely kept asking my girlfriend if that had really happened, if I was indeed the new Morty. So, to keep having that realization that, ‘Yes, this is real, you are playing a character you’ve watched and loved for years and been a huge fan of,’ is indescribable, and brings such joy.”

Adult Swim will also release Rick and Morty: The Anime next year.

Here's your first look at Rick and Morty The Anime. #rickandmorty #SDCC2023 pic.twitter.com/NNmv8aSaEd — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) July 21, 2023

