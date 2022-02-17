It’s tempting to compare Succession and The Righteous Gemstones, as they’re both extremely good HBO shows about rich families with emotionally-stunted children who are trying to oust their influential fathers from power. Also, the Roys and Gemstones both own theme parks. But here’s the thing: Succession is a drama with comedic elements; The Righteous Gemstones is a comedy with dramatic elements. Big difference.

Edi Patterson, who plays season two MVP Judy, told Variety that she recognizes the “skin deep” similarities between Succession and The Righteous Gemstones, but “those are two very different looking bodies.” Judy/BJ and Shiv/Tom are also two very different couples, as Patterson’s co-star (and Comedy Bang Bang legend) Tim Baltz explained.

“With Judy and BJ, there is a love that runs incredibly deep,” he said. “That is not a marriage of convenience; they are two weirdos who happen to have complementing frequencies that you can’t quite explain. It’s unconditional. With Tom and Shiv, I never really felt that.” Patterson added, “That sh*t’s cosmic.” It’s kind of a cosmic gumbo, really.

Two other major differences between Succession and The Righteous Gemstones: BJ does not have a Greg (he can borrow Keef from Kelvin?) and Shiv, as far as we know, does not own a magnifying glass to solve mysteries with. Maybe in season four.

(Via Variety)