SUCCESSION IS BACK.

Sorry, I got a little ahead of myself there. What I meant to say is:

(The) SUCCESSION (writing team) IS BACK (to write season four).

While accepting the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts International Award for Best Drama Series, creator Jesse Armstrong said, “Today’s actually the very first day of the writing room of season four of Succession. And I don’t think I’d be breaking any great confidentiality if I gave you a sneak peek of all the great ideas we’ve come up with so far on the wall here of the writers’ room.” Wow! Let’s take a look.

I see what you did there, Jesse, you rascal. Anyway, we’re still a long way from Succession being back (the filler text for the season four scripts probably reads “f*ck off” over and over again, which is also my writing process). But season three, along with big-event movies like Dune, The Matrix Resurrections, and The Suicide Squad, helped HBO Max grow “aggressively” in 2021. “We are up 35% over the past 24 months and are almost a full 4 yrs ahead of the original HBO Max + HBO sub projections shared with investors prior to the launch of HBO Max,” WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar tweeted.

Unlike Logan, HBO Max is not losing juice.