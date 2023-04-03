Logan Roy is back to his old tricks! And by “tricks”I mean he is back at it manipulating his children and by “back” I mean he…never really left.

In the latest episode of Succession, Roman is once again being emotionally tormented by his siblings and his father, who is seemingly trying to divide and conquer his children by exploiting their weaknesses, as so many loving parents do. We all know Roman’s weakness (third child syndrome) and after taking the bait and exchanging Happy Birthday texts with his father, Roman just wants his dad to love him, which is why Logan offers him a position at ATN.

Kendall and Shiv were rightfully suspicious of Roman and his soft spot for his father, though everyone watching had the same thought: get poor Roman away from this family and give him a single nice long hug! Even though Roman keeps falling into traps and gets pulled in every which way, he is still, deep down, a good guy (probably?) and he really doesn’t deserve all of the mind games he’s going through. On the other hand…maybe he does.

Still, we were all rooting for him! So everyone had a collective breakdown once Roman came crawling back to his father, despite the pact he had with his siblings.

me trying to save roman from logan #Succession pic.twitter.com/6V1NxJuFKk — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) April 3, 2023

me watching roman fold after the BARE MINIMUM affection from logan even though i knew it was inevitable #succession pic.twitter.com/WsdSIc3DwZ — shauna (@wednesdaysadums) April 3, 2023

logan telling roman he needs him at ATN cause he’s ruthless while knowing full well that the only reason roman’s even having that conversation with him is cause he’s the most emotionally vulnerable and conflict-averse of his children pic.twitter.com/rqINVKJG4G — grace (@amandayoungdyke) April 3, 2023

as soon as i saw roman’s face after logan said “i need you” i knew it was over….. #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/XRNCdv1jd6 — mika | succession s4 era (@wandapilled) April 3, 2023

me jumping back in time to k*ll logan before he could fuck up roman’s life as a kid pic.twitter.com/8OskuKb8dK — erin m. brady (@erinmartina) April 3, 2023

roman always trying to downplay logan’s abuse towards him pic.twitter.com/FnNXYvO6tQ — the final scorpio 💌 (succession spoilers) (@girlbosskenroy) April 3, 2023

roman when logan told him he needs someone ruthless and that he needs him pic.twitter.com/4bZsyfvndK — nab | succ spoilers (@romanroyfilms) April 3, 2023

the way logan is manipulating roman's need to be loved by him this episode… pic.twitter.com/SlCnk9kmHr — nab | succ spoilers (@romanroyfilms) April 3, 2023

Even though the ending was a bit of a letdown, we also should have seen this coming. It’s surprising he was able to bounce back at all after….the incident.

Roman was always going to be the one to regress & run back to his father. Logan once again manipulated the son he abused by dangling the love Roman's always wanted from him. With one "I need you," Roman's fate was sealed. Kieran Culkin captured this perfectly. #Succession pic.twitter.com/3e8QBRXT2h — Avery Thompson (@avery__thompson) April 3, 2023

Seeing Logan successfully pull Roman for the 4th time in 4 seasons #Succession pic.twitter.com/U3pHRyGJew — RELICA (@PublicEnemy_Fab) April 3, 2023

Isn’t family amazing?!