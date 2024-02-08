You would think that Paul Rudd might be too busy preparing for the Super Bowl, murdering Meryl Streep, or running his cute little candy shop to keep taking on jobs. but time and time again, the man has proven to be unstoppable, and that’s not just because he was Ant-Man. So he’s doing another thing.

National Geographic has tapped Rudd to narrate the upcoming docuseries Secrets of the Octopus for Disney+. The series follows the mysterious and often misunderstood masterminds of the deep. Because there is water involved, James Cameron is serving as executive producer.

Rudd expressed his excitement in a statement:

It’s been an incredible journey learning about these mysterious creatures and their interconnected lives. I can’t imagine audiences won’t be as blown away with the secret lives of octopuses as I was working on this series. If you’re going to dive deep into natural history, you have to do it with National Geographic. I’m thrilled to be working with James Cameron and the Nat Geo team to deepen our connection with the ocean and all of its creatures and curiosities.

This is the latest docuseries with an A-list narrator to land on the streamer. Previous specials include 2021’s Secrets of the Whales narrated by Sigourney Weaver and 2023’s Secrets of the Elephants narrated by Natalie Portman. Hopefully, we can expect a new installment that will explore the untold secrets of the common Parisian street rat narrated by Stephen A. Smith.

Secrets of the Octopus will consist of three episodes and premiere on April 21 (Earth Day!!) on Nat Geo, streaming the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

