This just in: Meryl Streep is considered a suspect in Paul Rudd’s murder (in the Only Murders in the Building season three trailer, at least).

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, are joined by the multi-time Oscar winner in the new season of the Hulu comedy. This time, the mystery revolves around a murder at Oliver’s Broadway show. The victim: Ben, played by Rudd. “Finding this killer is the only way you’ll have a show,” Mabel tells Oliver. Could it have been Streep?

If you’ve ever wanted to hear Streep do a bad accent, Rudd say the word “stinkerooni,” or Steve Martin mispronounce “meme,” check out the trailer above.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Season three finds Charles, Oliver, and Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together.

Only Murders in the Building returns to Hulu with two episodes on August 8th.