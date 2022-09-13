Rarely do I ever like to say that “I told you so,” but I tried to tell everyone that Selena Gomez is a comedic force. She’s also underappreciated in general throughout Hollywood, but maybe people are starting to catch on? It’s about time. And I’m still so thrilled that she’s moved past being the only person of a starring trio that bothers to dress up (Adam Sandler and Kevin James did her dirty while promoting 2015’s Hotel Transylvania 2). Nowadays, she’s presenting at the Emmys next to two other cool cats, who did dress for the occasion.

Here she is alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, her two co-stars from Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Together, they’re a powerhouse, and I love that they both respect her as an equal. And Selena (in a manner similar, but less grumpy, to her character, Mabel) let them shine and stayed funny in her own understated way.

Kinda wishing Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez were hosting the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/bwaGVvKOUn — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 13, 2022

If you would like to see more of Selena, then HBO Max’s Selena + Chef could be right up your alley. And if you missed out on where she (surprisingly) cut her comedy teeth, then (at least briefly) check out her turn as Alex Russo on The Wizards of Waverly Place. Here’s a parting shot, and remember, like host Kenan Thompson said about Zendaya, Selena is too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio. I doubt that she’s mad about it.