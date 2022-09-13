Have you taken a moment to appreciate Kenan Thompson lately? You really should.

The longest-tenured cast member in SNL history has been famous since he was a teenager as an original cast member on Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy series All That; he would later star in a spin-off movie, Good Burger, and series, Kenan & Kel, with fellow cast member, Kel Mitchell. And now, nearly 30 years in his career (and four Emmy nominations for SNL, including one win), he’s hosting the Emmys!

After referring to himself as the Mayor of Television, Thompson danced to some of the most iconic theme songs in the medium’s history, including Friends, The Brady Bunch (featuring a reunion of the living cast members), Law and Order, Stranger Things, and Game of Thrones. It’s also the House of the Dragon theme song, but the clips playing behind Thompson — dressed as Daenerys Targaryen — were from Game of Thrones, the show that ended three years ago. Weird! The monologue was light on jokes (except for a funny nod to Living Single), but at least Thompson looked like he was having fun.

You can watch a portion of the monologue below.

Kenan Thompson dances to a remix of the "Law & Order" theme at the #Emmys. https://t.co/h3GrtHDUA6 pic.twitter.com/VenjWV7Zsz — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2022

