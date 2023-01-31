If there’s one thing Seth Meyers lives for, it’s this video of Joe Biden tripping up the steps to Air Force One — twice!

White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says U.S president Joe Biden,78, is doing 100% fine after tripping 3 times jogging up steps to Air Force One.

Biden's trip to Georgia yesterday got off a rocky start;incident blamed to wind gusts.#CroozefmNews pic.twitter.com/z29yrUiVg4 — 91.2 Crooze FM (@912CroozeFM) March 20, 2021

But he also loves a good political rivalry, especially one that involves former president Donald Trump, whose lack of talent for turning people’s names into insults is practically legendary at this point. Which is only part of the reason Meyers is so excited to watch Trump go head-to-head with Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a.k.a. Ron DeSanctimonious (good one, Donald).

On Monday night, Meyers dedicated much of his “A Closer Look” segment to the chaos surrounding the Republican party, including the fact that there was the actual possibility of it being run by MyPillow weirdo Mike Lindell. But, despite being under investigation for a sh*tload of crimes (yes, that is an official measurement) — not the least of which being inciting an insurrection on January 6th — Trump is refusing to read the room, as always, and kicking off his 2024 election campaign. Yet rather than explain what he plans to do to Make America Great Again… Again, Donald’s chosen method of pitching himself as leader of the free world is to knock anyone who might challenge him. As Meyers explained:

“Trump is up there as if he never once incited a coup or oversaw one of the most disastrous, chaotic, corrupt presidencies in American history. He’s even freely taking shots at his main rival Ron DeSantis. No one in the GOP seems to care. In fact, Trump spent all weekend going after DeSantis, calling his ‘disloyal’ if he runs while he was on his campaign plane, flying from one stop to the next.”

In a clip from CNN, Trump basically took credit for DeSantis even having a heartbeat. “So Ron would have not been governor if it wasn’t for me, and that’s ok,” Trump said — while clearly it was NOT ok. “Number one, he wouldn’t have gotten the nomination. And, number two, he wouldn’t have beaten his Democratic opponent. So, then when I hear he might run, you know, I consider that very disloyal. But, it’s not about loyalty, but to me it is. It’s always about loyalty. But for a lot of people it’s not.”

Meyers could barely contain his excitement at what’s to come in this rivalry — especially once Trump “sees that picture of DeSantis in his fancy white boots. It’s a real picture. Can you imagine what Trump is going to say once he sees that picture of DeSantis? ‘You know, it’s not fair. Many people are saying Ron stole those fancy little boots from the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. And he should give ‘em back, that’s not nice.’”

Ultimately, concluded Meyers, it’s the GOP’s fault that Trump is back. Because while many members of the 45th president’s own party have made it clear that they want nothing to do with Trump, no one has had the guts to say it loudly and publicly. And, according to Meyers, “If Republicans don’t take on Trump directly, he could very well tear through them like he did in 2016.”

You can watch the full segment above (the DeSantis convo begins around the 11:45 mark).