Revivals and reboots have been all the rage for years now. Seems like any older show that continues to have any kind of traction has been frogmarched back into existence, even if it means doing so without certain busy cast members. Sometimes, though, it’s best to just leave the past alone. That’s what Seth Rogen thinks should be done with the show that introduced him to the world: Freaks and Geeks.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Rogen — who’s a little busy these days making ceramics and being very good in freaking Steven Spielberg films — said he “wouldn’t do” a Freaks and Geeks revival.

“I don’t think anyone would do it,” Rogen speculated, arguing against messing with what many believe is a perfect one-and-done season. “It’s so rare that you do something in your career that is actually just viewed as good.” He added, “I know enough now not to f— with that, to just let it be good and not try to go revisit it.”

Instead he wants people to “just let it exist.”

What would a Freaks and Geeks revival look like? The show, which ran for one season from 1999 to 2000, took place in 1980 through 1981. If they caught up with the gang some 23 years later, that would put them in the bleak-o-rama George W. Bush, which doesn’t sound so fun. Maybe Lindsey Weir (Linda Cardellini) would protest the Iraq War. Nick Andopolis (Jason Segel) could drum for an emo band. But looks like we’ll never know.

Besides, everyone’s moved on. One of the cast, John Francis Daley (Sam), is even co-directing a Dungeons & Dragons movie. Maybe its’ best to them be and just keep revisiting one of the great one-season wonders.

