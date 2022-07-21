When Regé-Jean Page departed from Bridgerton, it was understood that he’d be moving (at least partially) into blockbuster mode, and that’s what’s definitely happening. He’s not quite in leading man mode, since he’s sharing the screen with Chris Pine (who’s seen in the last moments of this trailer hopping around while shredding a lute). Also on hand? Michelle Rodriguez in her customary butt-kicking mode as this franchise takes another stab at bringing the role-playing game to life.

The sights and sounds whirl by so fast here that it’s dizzying, but yes, this film’s bringing dragons back at around the same time as the Game of Thrones franchise is doing. Oh look, Hugh Grant is in this movie, too. Bet you never expected that one, but he’s apparently determined to do the unexpected in this phase of his career. Sword play and an “owlbear” will be had, and hey, they built “jacked” abs into Page’s armor.

Gotta keep the brand strong. From the YouTube-posted synopsis:

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves arrives in March 2023.