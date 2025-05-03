But fans of his TV comedies like House of Payne and For Better or Worse are most excited for Perry’s first Netflix sitcom. Here’s everything we know about She the People.

Since signing his mega-deal with Netflix, the wildly successful Tyler Perry has directed an Oscar-nominated film ( The Six Triple Eight ) and created a hit drama ( Beauty in Black ). He’s also working on Madea’s Destination Wedding, the 13th installment in the real MCU, the Madea cinematic universe.

Plot

Created by Tyler Perry and Niya Palmer, She the People follows politician Antoinette Dunkerson (played by Terri J. Vaughn), who wins her election to become the lieutenant governor of Mississippi. Once in power, “she must figure out how to thrive under a sexist and condescending governor, while attempting to keep her family in line now that they’re all in the public eye,” according to the official logline.

One of the show’s behind-the-scenes talents is Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former mayor of Atlanta, Georgia who also joined the Biden administration as a senior advisor. She shared her experience as an executive producer.

In a recent post on Instagram, Vaughn revealed what She the People means to her. “This is so much BIGGER than me! I’m proud of what this show represents. I’m proud of who I get to represent with. I’m proud of the stories, the representation and of course the laughter,” she wrote, adding, “Thank You ALL for being a part of my Dream!!”

She the People sounds far enough away from depressing real-life politics to be an entertaining watch.

Cast

She the People is led by Terri J. Vaughn, who previously appeared in Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (she also played Lovita on The Steve Harvey Show!). The cast also includes Jo Marie Payton, Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd, Dyon Brooks, and Robert Craighead as a familiar-looking governor.