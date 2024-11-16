Considering its success, Beauty in Black is obviously getting a season 2 (which is technically the second half of season 1). Here’s everything we know about what’s next, including plot details and a potential release date window.

In October 2023, the prolific filmmaker agreed to a first-look deal for eight movies with the streaming service. Months later, in February 2024, he continued the creative partnership with a multi-year pact for new TV shows, beginning with Beauty in Black. The drama premiered in October and, like most of Perry’s movies and shows, it’s a hit : Beauty in Black was the most-watched show on Netflix during its second week of release. It’s still in the top 10.

Plot

Set in Atlanta, Beauty in Black follows Kimmie (played by Taylor Polidore Williams), an exotic dancer who struggles to make ends meet after her mother kicks her out, and Mallory (Crystle Stewart), the wealthy owner of a hair care company. Eventually, the pair become entangled in each other’s lives.

“The hair care business here is huge [and strip club] Magic City is huge, and I was like, what happened if those worlds collided — the stripper world and this hair care business?” Perry explained to Tudum about his inspiration for the show. “Never ever underestimate the power of the underdog.”

Season 1 (Part I) ends on a cliffhanger. No spoilers here, but Perry wants “people talking about it around the water cooler, and on [social media], and trending, and just loving it.” As for season 2 / part II, he teased, “I don’t think anybody’s going to be able to figure out where it’s going and how that rise of power happens with Kimmie. It’s going to be mind-blowing for people.”

Cast

Beauty in Black features many actors who have previously appeared in Tyler Perry projects, including leads Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie and Crystle Stewart (fun fact: she’s a former Miss USA winner) as Mallory Bellaire.

In an interview with Classix ATL, Polidore Williams described how Perry pitched the show to her. “He was like, ‘Read it, whatever you need, you can do it,’ and I think that trust that he had in me gave me the confidence to kind of go from there and do my thing and to prepare for such an emotionally taxing role,” she said. “It was in the story, so I didn’t have to do too much creation in my mind. It’s pretty helpful with what’s going on.”

The show also stars Amber Reign Smith as Rain, Debbi Morgan as Olivia, Richard Lawson as Norman, Steven G. Norfleet as Charles, Julian Horton as Roy, Terrell Carter as Varney, Shannon Wallace as Calvin, Xavier Smalls as Angel, Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules, Ursula O. Robinson as Delinda. There’s also Ricco Ross as Horace, Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex, Joy Rovaris as Gillian, Tamera “Tee” Kissen as Body, Ashley Versher as Lena, and George Middlebrook as Officer Trackson.