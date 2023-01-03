Sherlock has been off the air for five years now, but co-creator Steven Moffat hasn’t given up hope of coming back for another season. While promoting his debut West End play, The Unfriend, Moffat fielded questions about a Season 5 for Sherlock and he wasn’t a shy about trying to rope stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman into returning to their modern-day roles of Holmes and Watson despite their very busy schedules.

The two recently starred in mammoth Marvel blockbusters with Cumberbatch dominating the box office with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Freeman coming in just behind that film’s haul with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Via Deadline:

Reiterating previous sentiments over a new season of smash BBC/Netflix adaptation Sherlock, Moffat said he would “start writing tomorrow” if stars Cumberbatch and Freeman would return. Sherlock last aired five years ago, a fourth season that ended with Holmes confronting his evil sister and villain Jim Moriarty in an epic episode titled The Final Problem. “They’re on to bigger and better things but, Martin and Benedict, ‘please come back?’,” joked Moffat.

While the two actors’ schedules are definitely an issue, they did have a seemingly contentious disagreement over Sherlock‘s rabid fanbase a few years back.

“People’s expectations, some of it’s not fun anymore,” Freeman told The Telegraph in March 2018. “It’s not a thing to be enjoyed, it’s a thing of: ‘You better f*cking do this, otherwise, you’re a c*nt.’ That’s not fun anymore.”

A few weeks later, Cumberbatch publicly disagreed with those remarks.

“It’s pretty pathetic if that’s all it takes to let you not want to take grip of your reality,” the Sherlock star said. “What, because of expectations? I don’t know. I don’t necessarily agree with that.”

Maybe the two aren’t exactly jumping at the chance to work together again.

