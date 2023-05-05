‘Silo’ Proves Rebecca Ferguson Is More Than Just The Queen Of Sci-Fi

For the past decade, Rebecca Ferguson has been building a body of work that is, quite literally, out of this world. She played a Machiavellian-like member of the Bene Gesserit in Denis Villeneuve’s sprawling space opera, Dune. She served as the mysterious femme fatale tormenting Hugh Jackman in the dystopian drama, Reminiscence. She’s bested and bailed out Ethan Hunt as the elusive, conflicted spy Ilsa Faust in a few Mission Impossibles. She’s been a psychic cult leader, an intergalactic arms dealer, and an astronaut in a losing battle with a homicidal extraterrestrial organism.

In her latest role, the Swedish actress plays a rebellious mechanic working to uncover a conspiracy within the closed-off ecosystem of a place simply known as “the silo” where society is sectioned off into levels. Those at the top enjoy power, wealth, and the privileges those bring while those in the down deep scrape to get by. The Apple TV+ show, which borrows its name from that futuristic, underground bunker, is based on a post-apocalyptic fiction series penned by author Hugh Howey and brought to TV courtesy of Justified’s Graham Yost. It’s yet another entry in Ferguson’s sci-fi repertoire. I mention that, asking if the “queen of sci-fi” feels like an apt title for her at the moment.

“Can we just say queen, full stop?” she jokes. “Rebecca, you are the queen.”

Fair enough. She’s been that too, in the 2013 British historical drama The White Queen on Starz. That series marks the last time Ferguson played a lead character on TV and her experience with Silo couldn’t be more different.

UPROXX chatted with the star about taking on an executive producer role this time around, why she almost said no to the show, and keeping up with Tom Cruise.

There’s so much action that builds as the series goes on. You’re running, you’re fighting, you’re scaling walls. Has Tom Cruise rubbed off on you a bit?

I know. Kind of, I guess. It’s written in the books. There needs to be a bit of running. So I do the running. I just happen to be good at running and I enjoy it. I mean, I’m not Tom Cruise.

When you were doing promo for Dune, you got asked about the “strong female character” stereotype quite a bit. You talked about analyzing what strength is, and what makes a character strong. Do you have an answer to that question?

I’ve never investigated what a strong female character is. I think I question when journalists quite lazily say that I play strong female characters because they can’t find other words to describe what it is to be a cool female.

To answer your question, on my own terms, I would say I like finding cracks and flaws and I like seeing reasons. I like seeing the aftermath of a situation unfold. There’s something that happens. We make decisions, we use our voices, and what is the repercussion of those decisions and how does it affect people around us? Accepting vulnerability and strength and flaws, it’s what makes us human and that can easily be seen as strong. But I think we throw around the word ‘strong’ because we want to make equality between men and women because that’s how we see men. And I think what I’m saying is that is not how I identify. I don’t identify as strong. I speak my mind, I listen, I learn, and I want my characters to do the same.

Your character starts as a rebel and as she moves up through the silo, she becomes something else. How did you mirror that evolution on screen?

For me, there wasn’t much to create. It was on the page and it’s what I fell in love with. It’s the fact that we have someone who has been so lost and left vulnerable, and people have died. Instead of having therapy, like a lot of us have, they don’t have the option. You sediment it, you lock it in and she becomes very good at one thing, nearly Autistically so. She has a tool and she can fix a machine, and one plus one is fucking two. Right? And then gradually she’s put in a situation where her anger forces her to look for the truth because people are lying about a cause that suits her, her love for someone.

Throughout searching for the truth of this lie comes new truths and revelations that change her perception. She has to battle her own demons and she has to become something else. And throughout that, we have her stop at junctions and think, ‘I don’t want to go forward. I want to go back to my tool room and I want to hold my tool and I want to hit something hard.’

Relatable.

It’s much easier.

There’s a theme that runs through this season on truth: what is the truth, who decides it, and who benefits from covering it up. Did you notice real-world parallels to that while filming?