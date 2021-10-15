While Apple TV+’s biggest original titles might just be their more grounded comedies and dramas like Mystic Quest, The Morning Show, and Ted Lasso, the streaming service seems to be making a sharp pivot away from the mundane and diving headfirst into the wondrous worlds of science fiction and fantasy. In addition to Foundation, Invasion, and the $1 billion dollar Lord of the Rings series the service is currently working on, we now have another sci-fi adaptation with a star-studded cast to look forward to, Wool — and the show is only getting more impressive sounding.

Earlier today, Apple announced rapper and actor Common has officially signed on to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Grammy-winning rapper will play Sims, Wool‘s underground dystopian community’s head of judicial security. Common joins an already packed cast of Rebecca Ferguson (Mission Impossible: Fallout, The Greatest Showman), Tim Robbins (The Shawshank Redemption, Mystic River), Rashida Jones (The Office, Parks and Recreation) and David Oyelowo (Selma, HBO’s Nightingale).

Based on Hugh Howey’s best-selling trilogy, Wool follows an underground community that has resigned themselves to exist in a giant silo where they believe they’re safe from the toxic atmosphere above ground. However, as you might imagine, things aren’t quite as they seem in this dystopian society where powers are corrupt and an entire community is literally left in the dark.

The Apple TV+ adaptation is being written by Graham Yost (Justified) and directed by Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game), with Yost, Tyldum, Ferguson, Nina Jack, Fred Golan, Remi Aubuchon, and Ingrid Escajeda all executive producing. As of now, there is no scheduled release date for the series.