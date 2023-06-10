The WGA strike has been going on since early May, and in that time the picket lines have been graced with its share of celebrities. Some, like Pete Davidson, have merely shown solidarity (by bringing strikers top shelf south Brooklyn pizza). Some, like Mandy Patinkin, have struck alongside them. On Friday, as per Deadline, the Simpsons team — past and present — showed up. And boy, were their signs excellent.

The Simpsons has been home to its share of legends, some of whom were there. The one who started it all, Matt Groening, showed up. So did co-honcho (and excellent filmmaker in his own right) James L. Brooks. Arguably its most famous former staff writer, Conan O’Brien, was present, as were Dana Gould, Al Jean, and current showrunner Matt Selman.

And the signs — they mined from a long history of Simpsons excellence. Selman, for instance, recreated Kirk Van Houten’s misbegotten attempt to draw “dignity,” which Selman’s caption turned into a dig at Warner Bros. Discovery top dog David Zaslav.

There were appearances from familiar faces, like Moe and Disco Stu.

#TheSimpsons picket was everything today. This show got me through the darkest days of the pandemic and has become a true comfort show. I got to express that to THE Matt Groening…but what happened next was truly bonkers… #WGAStrike #WGAStrong #DoTheWriteThing https://t.co/R1fan6vUAA pic.twitter.com/r0dWXDAhTf — Will Landman 🍥 (@WillTheLandMan) June 9, 2023

COMPUTER ENHANCE: Matt Groening asked me how to spell my name and then said ‘Did you write on #TheSimpsons?’ I blurted out I WISH! And he said ‘I hereby give you this sign, now you have written on The Simpsons’ end of thread? Lol end of existence?!#WGAStrike #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/5Lwq8mQge3 — Will Landman 🍥 (@WillTheLandMan) June 9, 2023

Also the chain-smoking monkeys trying — and failing — to write the greatest novel known to man (but only succeeding in creating a failed ripoff of A Tale of Two Cities).

Standing feet from him was the comedy legend himself @ConanOBrien – got to tell him how funny he was during the 2007 strike and just tell him how much he’s made me laugh. All around great dude who was extremely kind with his time while chatting with me…but y’all…got crazier… pic.twitter.com/YbKZQ6USN0 — Will Landman 🍥 (@WillTheLandMan) June 9, 2023

And references to other classic Simpsons bits.

Simpsons Day on the picket line and I snagged another sign based on one of our jokes…. oh god, I hope it's based on that…. pic.twitter.com/s3VJHVCKJu — Josh Weinstein (@Joshstrangehill) June 9, 2023

Steamed hams! A classic Simpsons reference — resulting in a classic auction item!

Coming June 12, from https://t.co/4QaaG7mqNh, to benefit @alifeinthearts Thank you Matt Groening! And thanks to @meganamram and all other #WGA members who may be inspired to also donate! pic.twitter.com/XK3SqySIGo — WGARAGE SALE (@wgaragesale23) June 10, 2023

There were good pins.

For everyone who was at the Simpsons picket at Fox and received one of these pins, they were courtesy of ⁦@JoeyJClark⁩ and his better half. pic.twitter.com/BVULgYi9JR — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) June 9, 2023

And classic Simpsons merch.

My 30+ year old Maggie Simpson dog toy made it to the Simpsons #WGAstrike line at Fox! After my dog Gidget died in '97, Maggie's been my co-pilot in every car I've owned. So I grabbed her when I parked to join in #solidarity with WGA writers! pic.twitter.com/RpSAXhZOJY — Leslie (@commgurl) June 10, 2023

And famous faces.

James L. Brooks leading the charge on Simpsons Day at Fox Studios. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/rUXCTRquMV — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) June 9, 2023

The Simpsons picket at Fox was by far our biggest and best day on the lot. Endless thanks to Matt Groening, @mattselman, @canyonjim, @ConanOBrien, @AlJean, and so many others for coming out, buying lunch, and reuniting this legendary staff of writers. pic.twitter.com/1jJ9aQR3sX — Tyler Ruggeri (@t_ruggeri) June 9, 2023

And, of course, donuts.

There were donuts. Also Simpsons writers, who were all very cool people. pic.twitter.com/h88mN2pE1Y — Melissa Turkington (@Leftovers_Movie) June 9, 2023

(Via Deadline)