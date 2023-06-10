simpsons-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
The ‘Simpsons’ Team Hit The WGA Picket Line And Their Signs Were Predictably Excellent

The WGA strike has been going on since early May, and in that time the picket lines have been graced with its share of celebrities. Some, like Pete Davidson, have merely shown solidarity (by bringing strikers top shelf south Brooklyn pizza). Some, like Mandy Patinkin, have struck alongside them. On Friday, as per Deadline, the Simpsons team — past and present — showed up. And boy, were their signs excellent.

The Simpsons has been home to its share of legends, some of whom were there. The one who started it all, Matt Groening, showed up. So did co-honcho (and excellent filmmaker in his own right) James L. Brooks. Arguably its most famous former staff writer, Conan O’Brien, was present, as were Dana Gould, Al Jean, and current showrunner Matt Selman.

And the signs — they mined from a long history of Simpsons excellence. Selman, for instance, recreated Kirk Van Houten’s misbegotten attempt to draw “dignity,” which Selman’s caption turned into a dig at Warner Bros. Discovery top dog David Zaslav.

There were appearances from familiar faces, like Moe and Disco Stu.

Also the chain-smoking monkeys trying — and failing — to write the greatest novel known to man (but only succeeding in creating a failed ripoff of A Tale of Two Cities).

And references to other classic Simpsons bits.

There were good pins.

And classic Simpsons merch.

And famous faces.

And, of course, donuts.

(Via Deadline)

