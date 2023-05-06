In another timeline, Pete Davidson would have made his triumphant return to SNL this weekend, and only about a year after leaving the show. Instead negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and Hollywood studios and streamers broke down over matters such as fair pay and regulating AI technology. So instead, Davidson is giving pizza — great pizza — to striking writers.

Pete Davidson just dropped off pizza from Spumoni Gardens for striking Writer’s Guild members in Greenpoint pic.twitter.com/RjO5HgIje8 — Liam Quigley (@_elkue) May 5, 2023

As caught by Entertainment Weekly, the Bupkis star was seen visiting the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, where a coterie of WGA members were picketing for their demands. He didn’t arrive empty-handed: He came bearing boxes of pizza from L&B Spumoni Gardens — one of the town’s most iconic Italian eateries, known for (among other things) their square Sicilian slices (and equally delicious spumoni). The joint is located in the deep South Brooklyn neighborhood of Gravesend, so Davidson made quite the trek to bring writers some top shelf grub.

“I got Spumoni’s for everyone,” Davidson says in the video. “Gotta support the writers, man! No shows without the writers.”

Davidson isn’t the only performer whose SNL hosting gigs have come to an end due to the WGA strike. Kieran Culkin was supposed to host with Labrinth, while Jennifer Coolidge and The Foo Fighters were set for the season finale.

He also joins a number of performers who’ve come out in support of the strike, including Quinta Brunson, Natasha Lyonne, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang, Cynthia Nixon, Rob Lowe, Jimmy Fallon, and Jay Leno. The Bear breakout Ayo Edebiri was even seen marching alongside the striking writers, while Drew Barrymore dropped out of hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards in solidarity.

