Jeopardy! contestants usually don’t get to say much on stage unless they’ve rang in with their signaling device, but put a bunch of actors and comedians on stage raising money for charity and things get a bit looser. Which is why Celebrity Jeopardy! has had a number of off-the-wall moments during its newest run on ABC. The looser and more conversational style has seen contestants poking fun at each other a bit more, and in the latest episode, Simu Liu called out an awkwardly-worded answer that got some laughs on stage.

Liu had a great run on Celebrity Jeopardy!, the ABC prime time event hosted by Mayim Bialik. Making his way to the show’s semifinals, the Shang-Chi star had a matchup with comedians Ike Barinholtz and Iliza Shlesinger. Early in the game, a question appeared that stopped the show cold.

“October is the history month for this Asian-American ethnic group that includes Olivia Rodrigo and Jo Koy,” Bialik recited. And Barinholtz correctly guessed, “What are Filipinos?” It was a bit awkward phrasing, using “what” instead of “who” perhaps in the answer. Which is probably why Liu decided to ask what Barinholtz meant.

“What do you mean, ‘What are Filipinos?’” Liu asked as Barinholtz tried to pick another answer off the board. “What do you mean by that, Ike?”

“Oh my God, that’s not what I meant,” Barinholtz said, laying on his own podium in embarrassment as he tried to come up with an explanation. “You have to answer in the form of a question.”

Liu kept going, asking Shlesinger, “Did you hear him? I heard him.”

Liu saying something certainly makes sense here: not only is he known for his quick wit and willingness to speak out, the answer hits pretty close to home. Considering the actor was playing for the Stop AAPI Hate charity, he probably felt the need to speak up here. If only to lighten the mood a bit. Liu didn’t win the semifinal, but he certainly made an impact on the game and raised some money in the process. All in good fun.