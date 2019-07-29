Lead Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor and the rest of the band recently made a music video for their soul-shredding new single, “Solway Firth” (off their upcoming album, We Are Not Your Kind), in collaboration with Uproxx and Amazon Studios’ The Boys. The TV series, based upon Garth Ennis’ comic book series of the same name, skewers superheroes in a wickedly enjoyable way. Taylor counts himself as a massive Ennis fan, so he’s thrilled to have contributed the heavy-metal anthem in lockstep with the show’s July 26 debut.

We’ve already spoken with Ennis (Preacher) about his comic and the series, which landed a second-season renewal from Amazon before it premiered. Naturally, we also wanted to talk to Taylor, who was gracious enough to oblige and geek out with us in a discussion about his intense love for comic books. Seriously, he stashes his treasured collection in a temperature-controlled room that he has lovingly referred to as “the vault,” so you know his fandom runs deep. We also chatted about the video and his newest Slipknot mask.

Corey Mother F*cking Taylor. It’s a pleasure to speak with you.

Well finally, someone’s using my full name.

I know, right? I think it should be legal at this point.

I mean, it has to be. I think the law is that if enough people believe it, it’s true. Apparently, that’s the way it is in government these days.

Yes, but you know we’re not here to talk politics.

Thank god, I’m over that shit.

Yup, we’re doing comics. You started reading them as a kid because your mom had a bunch of Marvel titles. Which were your favorites back then?