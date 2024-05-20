Jake Gyllenhaal returned to the Saturday Night Live stage this past weekend to host the season 49 finale, but nobody really seems to care what he had to say as much as what he was wearing while he said it. Now he knows what it’s like to be a woman during fashion week.

In Gyllenhaal’s opening monologue, he made a whole stink about being the only person to accept the gig, but he decided to do so while wearing what looks like a Peter Griffin cosplay if Peter Griffin was a stylish nepo baby from Los Angeles.

The Road House actor wore a snazzy white button down paired with some olive-colored slacks, which is also the preferred uniform of the titular Family Guy himself. This was distracting for fans of the long-running animated series!

he’s dressed like peter griffin https://t.co/atlXEYO8Sx — Luke (@qLxke_) May 19, 2024

why is he dressed like a yassified Peter Griffin https://t.co/B045G5NHsE — kate bush's husband (@airbagged) May 19, 2024

Is Jake Gyllenhaal cosplaying as skinny Peter Griffin? #SNL pic.twitter.com/c1RjjtGDCx — Joe Blevins (@Joe_A_Blevins) May 19, 2024

Jake Gyllenhaal playing the live action Peter Griffin confirmed pic.twitter.com/31fJLkfRAD — pow (@cscottpower) May 19, 2024

My son pointed out that Jake Gyllenhaal was dressed like Peter Griffin during that monologue, and now I'm going to be distracted by that for the rest of the show. #SNL — Ramona Korpan (@ramonakorpan) May 19, 2024

Why is Jake gyllenhaal dressed like Peter griffin on snl — dinglebop🇵🇸✡️ (@dingelbopp) May 19, 2024

Gyllenhaal then went into an emotionally-charged cover of “End Of The Road” by Boys II Men, referencing the end of the season and the various other actors who were allegedly asked to host the finale, including Pedro Pascal and Zendaya. Neither of whom could pull off Peter Griffin quite as well as Gyllenhaal. Though Zendaya could probably do a pretty good Lois Griffin look if she tried.

On the other hand, his Fred Jones cosplay was spot on!