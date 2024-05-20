SNL Jake
‘SNL’ Viewers Could Not Seem To Get Past Jake Gyllenhall Dressing Like A ‘Family Guy’ Character During His Monologue

Jake Gyllenhaal returned to the Saturday Night Live stage this past weekend to host the season 49 finale, but nobody really seems to care what he had to say as much as what he was wearing while he said it. Now he knows what it’s like to be a woman during fashion week.

In Gyllenhaal’s opening monologue, he made a whole stink about being the only person to accept the gig, but he decided to do so while wearing what looks like a Peter Griffin cosplay if Peter Griffin was a stylish nepo baby from Los Angeles.

The Road House actor wore a snazzy white button down paired with some olive-colored slacks, which is also the preferred uniform of the titular Family Guy himself. This was distracting for fans of the long-running animated series!

Gyllenhaal then went into an emotionally-charged cover of “End Of The Road” by Boys II Men, referencing the end of the season and the various other actors who were allegedly asked to host the finale, including Pedro Pascal and Zendaya. Neither of whom could pull off Peter Griffin quite as well as Gyllenhaal. Though Zendaya could probably do a pretty good Lois Griffin look if she tried.

On the other hand, his Fred Jones cosplay was spot on!

