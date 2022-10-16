Saturday Night Live covered the latest developments in the January 6 Committee hearings during its cold open, but it took specific aim at Donald Trump later in the episode during Weekend Update.

The sketch comedy show’s fake news program was always, of course, going to lead off with Trump’s response to the latest January 6 Committee hearing. Especially when it was a whopping 14 pages and Colin Jost could make a timely connection with some other recent news.

“After the January 6 Committee subpoenaed Trump, Trump responded with a 14-page letter. Fourteen pages. OK, Unabomber,” Jost said to laughs. “I don’t know if this is a coincidence but Trump wrote the letter the same day the FDA confirmed the nation is experiencing a shortage of Adderall. And I just know from experience in college anytime I wrote a 14-page paper in one night I’d also taken a disturbing amount of Adderall.”

Jost also took aim at a Georgia senate candidate that Trump has endorsed, Herschel Walker. A day after the former football star pulled out a fake cop badge and said “I am work with many police officers” during a debate with Raphael Warnock, Jost fired away at yet another bizarre thing from the Walker camp, saying it’s “another sign that Herschel Walker is does have brain problems,” Jost joked.

The segment featured lots of politics but also had some other current events highlighted as well. Chloe Fineman, for instance, stole the show during Saturday’s episode playing a concerned mother worried about Hocus Pocus 2 and was somehow possessed by the devil.

You can watch the rest of Weekend Update below.