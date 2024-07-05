Well, AMC stepped up, and that fourth season will soon see the light of day to end the story. Let’s talk about what to expect from the final season of this mesmerizing yet nightmarish series.

Bong Joon Ho’s Snowpiercer is a deeply dark parable and a gritty-yet-breathtaking film that manages greatness despite a notoriously WTF line of dialogue that will forever have Chris Evans’ fans chuckling despite the morbid subject matter. The 2020-launched series kept the movie’s themes and setup (based upon Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette’s graphic novels) but added a procedural bent to make it almost relentlessly unlike the movie, although the TV show did work . Actually, TNT saw fit to keep the show going for three seasons before filming a fourth installment, which was resigned to sitting on the shelf forever as part of WBD’s wave of project shelvings.

Plot

The first three seasons of Snowpiercer are now streamable on AMC+ after the AMC rescue mission. Those set up the story that began around seven years after the post-apocalyptic wasteland environment began, and humanity’s only known survivors live on a 1001-car train on a never-ending trip around Earth. The train’s various cars reflect the social strata with class warfare abounding and dirty politics among leadership. The third season ended with Jennifer Connelly’s Melanie Cavill remaining onboard Snowpiercer with those survivors who chose to cling to perceived survival within Wilford Industries’ lauded creation.

Whereas the Big Alice occupants, led by Daveed Diggs’ Andre Layton, headed out into the cold where they will explore New Eden. Deadline has reported the description of the season premiere, aptly called “Snakes in the Garden”:

Nine months after Snowpiercer and Big Alice parted ways, Till and Ben encounter unforeseen enemies when Melanie sends them off the train on a reconnaissance mission. Meanwhile, the residents of New Eden face uncertain times and unknown adversaries, compelling them to further confront the complexities of their new reality.

The season trailer promises “a new beginning” and “a second chance” for humanity to inhabit the planet. AMC hasn’t revealed how far that story shall go, but this certainly moves past the film’s ending.

Cast

Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs will bring the train(s) home after taking the entire journey. Sean Bean has been onboard nearly as long, and other co-stars include Rowan Blanchard, Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, and Mike O’Malley. The final season adds Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov to the ensemble.