South Park‘s still got it, as The Streaming Wars Part 2 proved by taking aim at all of those celebrities who are taking the cryptocurrency money and running and ignoring the world burning around them. Most prominently, this refers to Matt Damon’s “Fortune Favors The Brave” utterance while pushing crypto in a Super Bowl ad that felt surreal enough when it aired. Months later, crypto plummeted in a severe way, which led to massive (and catastrophic) investor and job losses.

Damon, curiously enough, has stayed absolutely silent in the face of that crash. Surely, he’s hoping it will all go away, but South Park doesn’t let such things go quietly into night. In Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s newest movie (streaming on Paramount+), they roasted the heck out of Damon, who they reimagine as shilling for a wildly disgusting new beverage: urine. It’s not pretty, and that’s the point, as the below clip proves.

New South Park movie aired tonight. They made fun of Matt Damon selling out for Crypto and uh well pic.twitter.com/FTIXSbRRbL — Dyme (@CryptoParadyme) July 13, 2022

Damon’s pee popsicle and pasta recipe didn’t represent the only celebrity call out of the evening. As Decider further details (with a marvelous screenshot), Gwyneth Paltrow drank a tea cup full of pee and Reese Witherspoon went bobbing for apples in a barrel of that same liquid. Oh, and Larry David did not go unscathed for his own crypto ad that caused mass confusion on Super Bowl Sunday. Larry’s pee shower says plenty about the crypto-celebrity fiasco that still remains unresolved, unless this counts as the last word.

Don’t ever expect South Park to not go in hard. You can stream The Streaming Wars Part 2 on Paramount+.