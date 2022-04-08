Do you know Madonna’s last name? I bet you don’t without looking it up. How about Cher? Or Bono? Some people are so famous that they don’t need a full name. They’re just… Zendaya. Or sometimes the name sounds so cool (again, like Zendaya) that I have never thought to call them anything else. This applies to fictional characters, too, like Columbo or Spock, a name that’s fun to say out loud. Go ahead. Try it. “Spock.” He’s like the Vulcan Rihanna (minus the lingerie brand). But through nearly 60 years of Star Trek movies and shows, he has never been given a canonical full name — until now.

ScreenRant reports that posters for the new Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds at the Star Trek: Mission Chicago event reveal that Spock’s full name is… S’Chn T’Gai Spock. Dang, I really thought it was going to be Gary. Gary Spock.

Previously, the only canonical reference to Spock’s first name had come when the half-Vulcan told Leila Kalomi that his name was unpronounceable in the season 1 [Star Trek: The Original Series] episode “This Side of Paradise.”

“S’Chn T’Gai” will be familiar to hardcore Star Trek fans as the name appeared in Barbara Hambly’s 1985 novel Ishmael. But it wasn’t yet considered canon, not unlike how Sulu and Uhura’s first names weren’t made official until 2009’s Star Trek (Hikaru and Nyota, for what it’s worth). But now Spock is canonically S’Chn T’Gai Spock. If you just want to call him Spock, though, that’s fine. Baby Yoda is still Baby Yoda, not Grogu.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres on May 5. Here’s the trailer:

(Via ScreenRant)