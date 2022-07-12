Now that the 2022 Emmy nominations have been revealed, there is enough outrage to go around for various shows and actors who didn’t receive the coveted nomination (Justice for Selena Gomez!) but there are also some monumental milestones being reached by the Television Academy.

Netflix’s groundbreaking drama Squid Games received a nomination for outstanding drama, and it is the first non-English language show to land that recognition.

Not only did the show get its nom, but lead Lee Jung-jae also secured a nomination for Oustanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Overall, the show got a substantial 14 nominations, including breakout star Jung Ho-yeon for Supporting Actress.

While other non-American shows have hit the Emmy jackpot in the past (Downton Abbey and Schitt’s Creek, for example) this will be the first non-English language show to receive the honor.

The show follows a group of nearly 500 players who risk it all for a grand prize, and it gets messy. The drama was praised for its social and economic commentary and spawned a million memes and Halloween costumes.

The series received widespread acclaim after breaking records last fall. A second season has been ordered, in addition to the slightly concerning real-life game show that is currently underway at Netflix. Don’t worry, they swear that they won’t be killing anyone.

