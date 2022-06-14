There are some things that you can just tell will turn out to be a bit of a disaster. A life or death reality competition where nearly 500 people who are down on their luck will try to win money doing various lethal tasks is one of them! ’90s sitcom revivals are another, by the way.

Along with a second season of the smash-hit series, Netflix is developing Squid Game: The Challenge, which will be the biggest reality competition series ever, with 456 real players competing for $4.56 million. This surprising move comes just weeks after Netflix experience a massive dip in subscribers. The company says, “In this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed.” But there will probably be some sort of waivers against show-like outcomes…we hope?

In a press release, Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series said, “Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” Reign explained. “Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

The 10-episode series will be filmed in the U.K. Any interested fans are encouraged to sign up online to be one of the 400+ competitors. There are a lot of logistical questions regarding the move. How is the money distributed? How will all of these contestants be able to be monitored at once? And will there be a giant creepy doll? Only time will tell. One thing is for certain: fans are…confused.

Hwang Dong-hyuk: this is a show about the failures of capitalism and how it dehumanizes people

American capitalists: ok but what if we made it into an actual game show tho? https://t.co/dAQOzqPd6h — Haman Karn is not an RP account. 🇺🇦🏳️‍⚧️ (@HamanKarnVEVO) June 14, 2022

we’re in the bonus stage of capitalism https://t.co/1Q9dl5o8TJ — e(mera)ld (@ogi_namikiri) June 14, 2022

me evading elimination after losing squid game connect 4 pic.twitter.com/tYtLXmlzkU — paul (@paulswhtn) June 14, 2022

netflix is developing the torment nexus from hit sci-fi novel Don't Invent The Torment Nexus https://t.co/OeIrfbdqME — 🏳️‍⚧️ lady alexis 🏳️‍⚧️ (@StebMcDreb) June 14, 2022

I don't think I've ever seen the moral stance of a show so completely misunderstood by the general public like Squid Game has been https://t.co/VX7uEeSAGD — GENE! (@genegoldstein) June 14, 2022

Maybe everyone should just watch MTV’s The Challenge. There are 38 seasons of that.