Last fall, before Netflix fell on some hard times, they had a new sensation. Squid Game became the streamer’s biggest-ever hit, outdoing even Bridgerton. The dystopian show about desperate people competing in deadly games for cash inspired Halloween costumes and SNL sketches. It was inevitable that there would be more, but only now, some eight months after its premiere, has Season 2 been officially announced.

On Sunday, Netflix dropped a very short teaser, featuring animation of the animatronic doll that figured heavily in the show’s maiden season. “Red light… GREENLIGHT!” the caption read, with the doll’s one eye flashing the number two.

Along with the teaser, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show’s writer, director, and executive producer, penned a brief letter ringing in the occasion. “It took 12 years to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life last year. But it took 12 days for ‘Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever,” Hwang wrote. He thanks the fans and teased what lay in store:

And now, Gi-hun returns.

The Front Man returns.

Season 2 is coming.

The man in the suit with ddakji might be back.

You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.

Thing is, fans will have to be patient. Last month, Hwang said the show likely won’t be ready for public consumption until late 2023, maybe even 2024. Till then, they’ll have to subsist on that brief, creepy teaser.