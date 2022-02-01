The world was not shocked to learn that Donald Trump would pardon the rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6 if he’s reelected as president. “If I run and I win, we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly,” he said at a rally in Texas over the weekend. “If it requires pardons, we will give them pardons, because they are being treated so unfairly.”

During Monday’s episode of The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert sounded the alarm over Trump’s comments. “While the January 6th select committee continues to look for the cause of the Capitol riot, the cause admitted to everything and threatened to do it again. He was in Texas this weekend holding a rally because his father didn’t hug him enough. Unlike the former-president, the January 6th rioters have actually faced some legal consequences. And he was not happy about it, and he made this promise,” Colbert said before playing a clip of Trump promising to pardon the insurrectionists.

Once the video was over, Colbert added, “Well, as long as you’re doling out pardons: f*ck you.” Pardon his French.

You can watch The Late Show monologue above, which also includes Colbert riffing on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s possible retirement.