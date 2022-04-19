TV

Stephen Colbert Couldn’t Resist Mocking ‘Whitest D*ck Ever’ Tucker Carlson For His New, Weird Obsession

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Stephen Colbert tries to ignore Tucker Carlson as much as possible (we should all be so lucky), but The Late Show host couldn’t resist discussing the dishonest propagandist‘s new obsession: roasting your nuts. In his Fox Nation documentary series, Tucker Carlson Originals, Carlson praises the supposed benefits of “testicle tanning” with his “fitness professional” guest Andrew McGovern. “So, obviously, half the viewers are now like, ‘What? Testicle tanning — that’s crazy.’ But my view is, OK, testosterone levels have crashed and nobody says anything about it. That’s crazy,” Carlson explained.

Speaking of crazy, Colbert called Carlson “one of the engineers on the express train to right-wing crazy town” for among other things, his documentary on the “de-broing” of America. “I gotta say, coming from a Fox News anchor, that is a refreshing and positive celebration of homoeroticism,” the comedian joked following a montage of sweaty, shirtless hunks. “Good for you, fellas!” And now we’ve arrived at the testicle tanning.

“I’m no urologist, but if the Lord intended testicle health to include a lot of sunlight, I think he would have put them where the sun do shine,” Colbert said. “Like on your shoulders, or something. But there it is, Tucker is promoting testicle tanning, which is surprising, because the last time I checked, he is the whitest d*ck ever.”

You can watch Colbert’s monologue above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×