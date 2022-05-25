On Tuesday, shortly after 11:30 a.m. CDT, the first reports of gunshots heard at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas—just about 85 miles west of San Antonio—were reported. As of this morning, a total of 21 people, 19 of them children, have been confirmed dead in what is just the latest school shooting, a tragedy that feels like an everyday occurrence in America (and nowhere but America).

While it’s easy to feel helpless in the wake of such a tragedy, a clearly emotional Stephen Colbert took a moment at the very beginning of his Tuesday night show to remind viewers that there’s something very important they can do in helping to curb this national epidemic of violence: vote! Colbert’s message was heartfelt and poignant:

There is NOTHING that can ever be said that can approach the immeasurable grief of those families. But while we’re at it, let’s pray this time our leaders show a modicum of courage in trying to prevent this from ever happening again. But prayers won’t end this. Voting might. So when you vote, ask yourself this question: Who, running for office, has publicly stated that they’re willing to do anything and everything in their power to protect your children from the criminally insane number of guns in America?

Colbert went on to remind everyone that “This year, your vote is not a theory. Because we’re just a few months away from the midterm elections and tonight there are primaries in five states.”

You can watch his full commentary above.