Millie Bobby Brown Found It ‘Really Hard’ To Let Go Of One ‘Stranger Things’ Death

Senior Pop Culture Editor

The Stranger Things wiki notes that “825+ characters are known to have died” through the show’s first four seasons. Who could forget when “Rats (393+) got killed”? Or remember when “Unnamed Hawkins National Laboratory Orderly” kicked the bucket? I’m still reeling. But one non-rat death affected Millie Bobby Brown more than others.

“Yeah, it sucks sometimes,” the actress told ET Online about the numbers of deaths on the show (although not enough for her taste). “I loved Billy. I loved Dacre Montgomery, who was killed off in season three. I had a really good relationship with him, so for me, it was really hard to let go of that. And the same thing with Papa in this season.”

R.I.P. Billy. R.I.P. Unnamed Hawkins National Laboratory Scientist, who was apparently the first person to die on Stranger Things. You were too unnamed for this world.

Bobby Brown went on to reveal that she doesn’t know as much about the fifth and final season as you might think she does. “People say, ‘Oh, you can’t say too much, like don’t spoil it.’ I’m like, ‘Oh no, I wish I could spoil it for you, I don’t know anything.’ [The Duffer brothers] don’t tell me anything,” she said. “You could go through my phone right now. They never text me. They never tell me anything, because they know that I talk to people like you, and they know that I’m gonna spill the deets.” Or demand they kill more folks.

(Via ET Online)

