According to Nielsen streaming ratings this week, Amazon Prime’s The Boys jumped into second place with a respectable 919 million minutes of viewing. Not bad! Sadly, it fell just slightly short of Stranger Things‘s 4.23 billion (with a B). The Amazon show about superheroes who definitely don’t need therapy is at the top of the heap when it comes to normal numbers. Netflix’s Mormonism doc series Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey is in the third slot with 720 minutes, The Lincoln Lawyer has 683 million, and Obi-Wan Kenobi tracks just below with 682 million.

In any other week, The Boys might be on top, but the crew from Hawkins is an unstoppable force capable of shredding Metallica as miniature Old Gods swarm a trailer park while demanding everyone’s attention. The show is so massive that it made a 37-year-old Kate Bush song hit #1 on the charts again. That’s right. It’s so big that its elements are invading other charts.

Rounding out the top ten, Ms. Marvel scored 249 million viewing minutes, which means that far too many people are missing out on a delightful show that shows sparks of originality within the MCU. Stop that, people. I know we all have busy lives, but Ms. Marvel is a beacon of joy in a weary world right now.