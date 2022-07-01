Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” has been perhaps the least expected music success story of the year, as the 1985 single has been topping the charts ever since it popped up in the new season of Stranger Things. In fact, it is currently spending a third week at No. 1 on the UK charts, which has prompted a new post from Bush on her website.

Aside from celebrating the latest accolade, Bush also notes she’s seen the final two episodes of the current Stranger Things season and expresses how happy she is that she got to be a part of it. Her post reads:

“Whoooo Hoooo everybody! I just can’t believe it – No. 1 for the third week. We’re all so excited! In fact it’s all starting to feel a bit surreal. I’ve just watched the last two episodes of Stranger Things and they’re just through the roof. No spoilers here, I promise. I’d only seen the scenes that directly involved the use of the track and so I didn’t know how the story would evolve or build. I was so delighted that the Duffer Brothers wanted to use RUTH for Max’s totem but now having seen the whole of this last series, I feel deeply honoured that the song was chosen to become a part of their roller coaster journey. I can’t imagine the amount of hard work that’s gone into making something on this scale. I am in awe. They’ve made something really spectacular. I want to let you know about the amount of unofficial merchandise that’s out there. I haven’t seen it myself but I keep getting reports that there’s a huge amount: T-shirts, etc – some of which is very poor quality, some of which is pretty good and could be mistaken for being official. The only official merchandise is the already existing material that’s available through the official websites. We hope you understand that we want to honour the energy that’s being generated by the audiences right now. An energy that feels very special, unique and quite frankly, bloody moving. Thanks very much everyone,

Kate.”

In a recent interview, Bush said, “It’s just extraordinary. I mean, it’s such a great series, I thought that the track would get some attention, but I never imagined that it would be anything like this. It’s so exciting. It’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? The whole world’s gone mad [laughs]