Yup, ‘Stranger Things’ Is Smashing Those Streaming Records Once Again

Not that anyone was expecting anything different, but the final two episodes of Stranger Things 4 have been watched by many people, many times, which is very impressive considering how this season was quite a time commitment.

According to The Wrap, the nostalgia-filled series racked up another 301.28 million hours viewed from June 27 to July 3. The last two episodes of the season dropped on July 1st, just in time for the long weekend, and were a combined four hours (!!), which brings the nine-episode season to a total runtime of about 13 hours.

Adding to the already massive streaming numbers, this brings the combined total of volumes one and two to 1.15 billion hours viewed since May. For some perspective: that comes out to about 1141 centuries. Basically, it’s so many hours that most people’s brains simply cannot comprehend just how much time that truly is. Stranger Things has quickly become Netflix’s most-watched English language series ever, and has become the fastest a TV show has reached that milestone.

But there is some good news for people who cannot sit still for that long: season five will likely not be several hundred years long. The Duffer brothers have confirmed that they would be slowing it down a bit as the series comes to a close. In a recent interview, Matt Duffer admitted, “We don’t want it to be 13 hours. We’re aiming for more like 10 hours or something. I think it’s going to be longer than season one because we just have so much to wrap up, but I don’t think it’s going to be as long as season four.” How many times can one person be expected to run up that hill and make a deal with God, anyway?

(Via The Wrap)